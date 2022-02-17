Despite high inflation, Turkey keeps interest rate unchanged

Erdogan's government has introduced unconventional measures to halt the depreciation of the Turkish lira instead of raising interest rates. The measures include a program that encourages people to keep their savings in lira through guarantees to compensate losses from the decline of the Turkish currency.

Earlier Thursday, Erdogan said his government was working to rescue the country from the “shackles of interest rates, currency rates and inflation.”

“The issue of interest rates has dropped from the agenda to a large extent. The currency rate has also been brought under control. Next in line is bringing inflation down to single digits,” he said.

This week, the government said it was reducing value-added tax on basic food to 1% from 8%.

Erdogan said Wednesday that the government also would introduce a set of measures aimed at bringing some relief for households and businesses reeling from surging power bills, including readjusting the level under which higher electricity tariffs for households using more energy kick in.