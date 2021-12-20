DeRozan leads Bulls over Lakers 115-110 in team's return

Although the Lakers haven't had any games postponed, they currently have six players — Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker. Dwight Howard, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves — and coach Frank Vogel in the health and safety protocols.

Assistant David Fizdale served as coach on Sunday.

It also was Los Angeles' first game without forward Anthony Davis, who sprained his left knee on Friday and is expected to miss four weeks.

Chicago led nearly the entire first half and by as much as 10 points before taking a 61-59 halftime lead. The Lakers took a 65-64 lead early in the third quarter on a floater by Isaiah Thomas.

The teams traded baskets and leads for the remainder of the quarter before Los Angeles took an 84-83 advantage into the fourth.

The Lakers stretched the lead to 90-85 early in the final quarter on a three-point play by DeAndre Jordan, but a short while later DeRozan hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to put the Bulls op top 94-93.

With Chicago up 99-96, Anthony nailed back-to-back 3-pointers (both on passes from James) for a 102-99 Los Angeles lead with 5 minutes to go. The game remained tight until DeRozan took over late.

TIP-INS

Lakers: F Trevor Ariza made his season debut after sitting out the first two months with a right ankle injury. The 17-year veteran finished with three points in 15 minutes off the bench ... G Kendrick Nunn was cleared from the health and safety protocols on Sunday, but remains sidelined with a right knee bruise.

Bulls: Coach Billy Donovan doesn't expect any of the remaining players in the COVID protocols to return to game action before Christmas. Chicago plays Monday and Wednesday and then is off until Dec. 26. Of those four, Donovan also said only F Troy Brown Jr. is experiencing anything other than mild symptoms.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Bulls: Host the Houston Rockets on Monday.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan reacts after scoring a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan reacts after scoring a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, dunks past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, dunks past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks up the scoreboard as he walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks up the scoreboard as he walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh