Derek Mahon, whose poem consoled during pandemic, dies at 78

Poetry Ireland said that “his influence in the Irish poetry community, literary world and society at large, and his legacy, is immense.”

Irish President Michael D. Higgins said Mahon was a poet who “could draw on an easy familiarity with the classics, but who brought to them a wit and freshness that was both perceptive and provocative in equal measure.”

“The loss of Derek Mahon, yet another artist gone from us in recent times, is like the falling of oak trees. We are left with hope from the fruit of the acorns in which the writing and its encouragement represents as legacy,” said Higgins, himself a poet.

Mahon is survived by his partner, Sarah Iremonger, and three children.