Deputy seeking suspect mistakenly kills off-duty officer

Sahota had lost hold of his gun during the struggle but regained it and chased after the suspect just as a deputy arrived and shot the off-duty officer with a rifle.

Sahota collapsed on his front porch before responding officers figured out he wasn't the suspect. The suspect surrendered to police moments later.

Sahota's wife had reported to dispatchers that her husband was an armed, off-duty officer who was outside confronting the suspect, investigators said.

“My heart goes out to Officer Sahota’s family and friends and those of us in his VPD family as well," Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain said in a statement. "His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by many.”

The suspect, identified as Julio Cesar Segura, 20, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court after being arrested for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, robbery and other charges. Judge John Fairgrieve set bail at $5 million, saying it was “hard to think of a more dangerous series of acts,” The Columbian newspaper reported.

Sahota joined the department in April 2014 after stints with the Gresham and Port of Portland police departments in Oregon.

In Vancouver, his assignments included patrol, being an armorer and most recently the training unit. He also leaves behind two children, Vancouver police said.