Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

She denies she did anything illegal and contends the charges are politically motivated. She has issued reports purporting to show suspicious activity within voting systems, but those have been debunked by various officials and experts.

Knisley, who had previously denied wrongdoing, said Thursday she was a “rule follower” who was acting at the behest of Peters — an assertion that did not sit well with Judge Barrett.

“Every time you acknowledged what you did, you prefaced it with, 'I was told to do this. I was told to do that,' as if you did not know exactly what you were doing and as if you did not know the harm you were engaging in," the judge said. He added that Knisley's crimes were “worthy of incarceration," but he did not want to throw out the plea deal, which did not call for jail time.

State election officials learned of a security breach last summer when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website.

A judge prohibited Peters from overseeing last year’s and this year’s local elections in Mesa County, a western region of the state that is largely rural and heavily Republican.

Also facing charges is Sandra Brown, a former elections manager in Peters' office. Brown was charged in July with attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

Peters lost a bid to become the GOP candidate for Colorado secretary of state in June. She came to national attention when she spoke last year at a conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the most prominent election conspiracy theorists in the country.

Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of Allegiance with supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28, 2022. A Colorado woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, Tina Peters, who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county's voting system. Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

FILE - This photo provided by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office shows Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. A Colorado woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, Tina Peters, who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county's voting system. Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. (Pitkin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)