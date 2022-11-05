journal-news logo
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

1 hour ago
A Maryland sheriff says five adults were found dead in a home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to a sheriff.

The Charles County Sheriff's office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports.

The sheriff's office said investigators found five adults dead inside of the house in the city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C. The sheriff's office said there isn't a threat to the public and that the situation “appears to be isolated to the residence.”

Investigators were working to determine the relationship between the people found dead.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to an email Saturday asking if investigators could release more information on possible suspects or causes of death.

