BreakingNews
Updated: School officials give more info on lock down after violence threat
journal-news logo
X

Depp retakes witness stand in libel suit against Heard

Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Nation & World
By MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
Johnny Depp was back on the witness stand Wednesday in his libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp was back on the witness stand Wednesday in his libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp testified as a rebuttal witness — he already testified for four consecutive days earlier in the six-week trial.

On Wednesday, he disputed a claim made by Heard that Depp had nothing to do with getting her a role in the superhero blockbuster “Aquaman.” When Heard testified, she was clearly offended by a question from Depp's lawyers insinuating Depp got her the role.

Depp, though, said that after Heard auditioned for the role, he talked to the studio on her behalf.

“Ultimately she did get the job, so hopefully, I suppose, I had curbed their worries to some degree,” he said.

Depp also said he had been completely unaware of statements made by a former lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling Heard's claims of abuse a hoax. Those statements by Waldman are the basis of a counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard's lawyers have said Waldman made those statements in league with Depp, something Depp denies.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard, and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp’s hands.

Also Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp, denied that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp during the course of their relationship.

Moss testified as a rebuttal witness.

Heard, in her testimony, made a passing reference to Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when they dated. Heard referenced Moss as she described a fight in which she admitted hitting Depp on a staircase because she said Depp was charging at Heard’s sister, Whitney.

Moss, in testimony provided by video link, said Depp never assaulted her. She said she did once slip down a flight of stairs after a rainstorm at a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to her aid.

She testified for less than 5 minutes and was not cross-examined.

caption arrowCaption
Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as Depp looks on. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as Depp looks on. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as Depp looks on. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Amber Heard speaks with a legal team member at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Actor Amber Heard speaks with a legal team member at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Amber Heard speaks with a legal team member at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Amber Heard speaks with a legal team member at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Actor Amber Heard speaks with a legal team member at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

caption arrowCaption
Actor Amber Heard speaks with a legal team member at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

In Other News
1
FDA chief: COVID, mail mix-up delayed action on baby formula
2
'Complete evil': Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers
3
Ford Foundation's Darren Walker gets France's highest honor
4
Live updates | Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston
5
Delegations from Sweden, Finland hold NATO talks in Turkey
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top