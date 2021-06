Depay, Wijnaldum score, Netherlands beats NMacedonia 3-0

North Macedonia created the best chances before Depay’s goal.

Ivan Trickovski slid a shot low into the corner of the net in the ninth minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside. And in the 22nd, Aleksandar Trajkovski hit the post with a shot from outside the box after being set up by Pandev.

The Dutch took the lead two minutes later. Daley Blind tackled Pandev just outside the Dutch penalty area and the Netherlands new attacking partnership of Donyell Malen and Depay exchanged passes twice in a swift counterattack that ended with Depay shooting low past Dimitrievski. VAR checked Blind’s tackle and ruled that he played the ball fairly.

In the second half, Netherlands coach Frank de Boer switched to the traditional Dutch formation of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. The change worked almost immediately with Wijnaldum scoring twice in seven minutes.

It was a disappointing end for Pandev, who started his international career in 2001 and has scored 38 goals for his country.

Before kickoff, Wijnaldum presented the North Macedonian veteran with an orange Netherlands shirt with the number 122 on the back to mark Pandev’s final tally of internationals.

The Netherlands now has to wait to see which team it will face in the round of 16 on Sunday in Budapest. As Group C winner, the team will line up against the third-place finisher in either Group D, E or F.

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands, center, celebrates with Matthijs de Ligt, left, and Denzel Dumfries, after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Koen van Weel/Pool via AP) Credit: Koen van Weel Credit: Koen van Weel

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands prepares to take a corner kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Olaf Kraak, Pool via AP) Credit: Olaf Kraak Credit: Olaf Kraak

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Olaf Kraak, Pool via AP) Credit: Olaf Kraak Credit: Olaf Kraak

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via AP) Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard Credit: Kenzo Tribouillard

North Macedonia's manager Igor Angelovski reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Koen van Weel/Pool via AP) Credit: Koen van Weel Credit: Koen van Weel

Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands, left, and Memphis Depay of the Netherlands celebrate after scoring their team second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev leaves the pitch while applauded and embraced by teammates during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Olaf Kraak, Pool via AP) Credit: Olaf Kraak Credit: Olaf Kraak

