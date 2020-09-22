Denver police investigate baton assault of protester

According to a police document describing why Jacobs was arrested, he matched the description of a man who was seen attempting to tear down a fence at the park and entering the park. When officers moved to arrest him, the document says that Jacobs began to violently resist and tried to take an officer's pepper ball gun. Officers were able to forcibly pull Jacobs to the ground and arrest him, according to the document.

Griefe denied the allegations and thinks they were made up to justify the police's treatment of Jacobs, noting he has not been charged with destroying property or trespassing as the document alleged. While the police document said the suspect being sought was inside the park, Griefe noted that a video taken by a bystander shows Jacobs outside the park when he is tackled by police.

A lightened version of the nighttime video show an officer moving a baton up and down as Jacobs is on the ground.

Griefe and his colleagues plan to sue police after fighting the criminal case against him.

"They don’t stand a snowball's chance in hell of proving this before a jury,” said Birk Baumgartner, the firm's managing attorney.