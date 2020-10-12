Denver investigates license for guard arrested in shooting

According to state business records, Dolloff was listed as the registered agent for a farm that raises animals including turkeys, sheep and goats in Elizabeth, a town just beyond the Denver metro area. No one answered the phone at the farm on Monday and a message left for another person listed in business filings was not returned.

KUSA-TV said Sunday that it has been hiring private security to accompany its staff at protests for a number of months. It said Dolloff had been hired through the Pinkerton security company. However, in a statement, Pinkerton said Dolloff was a contractor, not a Pinkerton employee. The company did not reveal the name of the contract company Dolloff worked for.

“Pinkerton is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation of this matter,” it said.

Authorities have not identified the man who was killed, but his son told the Denver Post it was his father, Lee Keltner, a 49-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who operated a hat-making business in the Denver area.

“He wasn’t a part of any group,” Johnathon Keltner said of his father. “He was there to rally for the police department and he’d been down there before rallying for the police department.”

A man — appearing to be Keltner — slapped and sprayed Mace at a man who appeared to be Dolloff, the Post reported, based on its photographs from the scene.

Carol Keltner, who said she was the victim's mother, wrote in a social media post that her son was shot in the head.

Police have said two guns and a Mace can were found at the crime scene.

Police declined on Monday to release any more details about what happened, including who the guns belonged too, because they do no want to harm their ongoing investigation, department spokesperson Jay Casillas said. The document laying out the reasons for Dolloff's arrest has been sealed.

An organizer of the patriot demonstration, John Tiegen, said on Instagram on Sunday that it was not clear if the man who was killed attended the demonstration or was just nearby but he extended his condolences to his family.

“It’s tragic that Americans find themselves in danger just by coming together and showing support for their country,” he said.

___

The story has been corrected to say that the shooting happened near Civic Center Park, not in it.

A man turns after fatally shooting another man during dueling protests, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. The man on the left side of the photo was supporting the "Patriot Rally" and sprayed mace at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, then shot and killed the protester at left. A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver, the Denver Post reported. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson

A man is taken into custody after fatally shooting another man, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. At the time two rallies, one right-wing and one left-wing, were taking place near one another. A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver, the Denver Post reported. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson

Protesters burn a police flag in front of law enforcement officers during dueling rallies between right and left-wing groups, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Denver. A private security guard working for a TV station was in custody Saturday after a person died from a shooting that took place during dueling protests in downtown Denver, the Denver Post reported. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Helen H. Richardson Credit: Helen H. Richardson

This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, a 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests. Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA TV, was being held for investigation of first degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon's shooting, Denver police said in a social media post. (Denver Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited