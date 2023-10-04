BreakingNews
Coroner IDs man killed in Hamilton machinery accident

Denver Broncos part ways with pass rusher Randy Gregory, AP source says

Pass rusher Randy Gregory's time in Denver is over

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ARNIE STAPLETON – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with pass rusher Randy Gregory, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team won't have anything to say about the matter until coach Sean Payton's post-practice news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Gregory's release comes just 18 months after he signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included a $14 million salary this season, $10.9 million of which he is still due.

Gregory proved an ill fit on Payton's roster and he was benched last week in favor of second-year pro Nik Bonitto, whose strip-sack of Justin Fields in the fourth quarter led to Jonathon Cooper's scoop-and-score for the game-tying touchdown in Denver's 31-28 comeback win over Chicago. He also had two tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Also, the Broncos (1-3) are expecting pass rushers Baron Browning (knee) and Frank Clark (hip) back on the field soon.

Gregory played in just 10 of a possible 21 games during his time in Denver. He was limited to six games last season because of a knee injury after he missed all of training camp following shoulder surgery. He had two sacks last year and one this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
James Harden returns to Philadelphia 76ers' training camp despite trade...
2
Say goodbye to the COVID-19 vaccination card. The CDC has stopped...
3
What to know about the emergency alert test hitting your cellphones and...
4
Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine...
5
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I just haven't played very good' amid 3-1...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top