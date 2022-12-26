Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett

Wilson has had an awful first season in Denver after the Broncos sent four premium draft picks and three players to Seattle for the nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson has 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions and 49 sacks in 13 starts and has been unable to snap out of a season-long funk.

Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January but hasn't been able to build an offense suitable to Wilson.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs seven straight seasons and extended their string of losing records to six.

