Denmark's Lego: Sales up 36%, revenue up 46% in 1st half

Headquartered in Billund, western Denmark, Lego produces in Mexico for its American markets and in China for its Asian market. The production for Europe comes from factories in the Czech Republic and in Denmark.

Looking ahead, Christiansen said “we continue to see strong demand for our products.”

“We expect top-line growth to stabilize to more sustainable levels as people return to pre-pandemic spending patterns,” he said. “This trend, combined with our plans to accelerate re-investments into the future of the business, is expected to result in more normalized profit levels moving forward.”

Lego was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and its name is derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well.” The brand name was created without knowing that the word lego in Latin means “I assemble.”

Lego does not publish quarterly reports.