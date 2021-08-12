Denmark to evacuate Afghans who worked for Kabul embassy

Those evacuated will be screened both in Afghanistan and upon arrival in Denmark where they will undergo “a security interview with the immigration authorities and other relevant Danish authorities.”

“It will be a condition for the right to the two-year stay in Denmark that the evacuated persons are not considered to pose a danger to Denmark’s security,” the statement said.

A vote in the 179-seat Folketing legislature later in October when lawmakers reconvene after the summer break, is considered a formality.

The Danish government has not yet announced its plans to suspend the deportation of Afghan migrants due to the instability in their country.

Finland, which July 9 became one of the first countries to halt deportation to Afghanistan, has not employed local staff since 2008, the press spokesman for the Nordic country’s forces told Finnish broadcaster YLE. Finland had been in Afghanistan since 2002 and its remaining small military contingent from the non-NATO member returned on June 8. Altogether, some 2,500 Finnish soldiers have served in Afghanistan in the past nearly 20 years.