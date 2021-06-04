Denmark suspends Baltic gas pipeline, in setback for Poland

Poland hopes the permission will ultimately be given, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said.

“Environmental protection is very important, and we should comply with all regulations, but equally important is energy security, and we should weigh these two things in such a way that this project can be completed,” he said.

Baltic Pipe was designed to bring Norway’s offshore natural gas from the North Sea through Denmark to Poland. Completion of the pipeline was expected in fall 2022.

“It is in the interest of the Republic of Poland and the whole of Central Europe to complete this project as soon as possible, and we are counting on the goodwill of the Danish government,” Przydacz said in an interview on state radio.

Poland was also disappointed when the Biden administration last month waived sanctions on the company overseeing Nord Stream 2, a nearly completed gas pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Germany.

Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative transit fees and likely removing leverage from Kyiv in its power struggle with Moscow.