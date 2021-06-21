Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

That gave Denmark a big lead but Artem Dzyuba got Russia back in the match when he made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

However, Christensen netted from outside the area in the 79th and Maehle finished off a quick counter in the 82nd to put the game beyond doubt.

Maehle went straight to a TV camera to make a “10” gesture with his fingers — Eriksen's number for the national team.

Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the first half with a looping shot from outside the area.

