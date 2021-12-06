Denis O'Brien, former manager of George Harrison, dead at 80

O'Brien's daughter, Kristen O'Brien, told The Associated Press that Denis O'Brien died Dec. 3 in Britain at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. She said the exact cause of death had not been determined.

O'Brien was a St. Louis native who moved to Europe after receiving a law degree from the University of Washington, St. Louis, and had a long record of successes, along with setbacks and legal battles. Through the actor Peter Sellers, whose career he had helped revive, he met Harrison in 1973 and quickly formed a personal and professional bond. Harrison hired him as his manager after parting with Allen Klein, who had become the Beatles' manager in 1969 but eventually fell out with the group, which broke up a year after signing with Klein.