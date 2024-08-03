Denied spot in Paris by the Dutch Olympic committee, Dewi Weber leads the Portland Classic

“We’re two rounds in, so we’ll see how this all unfolds and if I can really make a statement,” Weber said. “Of course it’s in the back of my mind because it’s the week before the Olympics. It was something that I was looking forward to. ...

"It sucks, but all we can do is like try to prove why those standards were so silly, and I really hope to do that on Sunday.”

Playing only her second LPGA Tour event of the year, Weber had nine birdies in an 11-hole stretch in her afternoon round at Columbia Edgewater, making seven birdies in a row on Nos. 5-11. She closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a two-shot lead over first-round leader Polly Mack and past champion Andrea Lee.

“Very easy, very relaxing, not really putting my pressure on myself,” Weber said. “Just like roll that ball as well as I can and see what happens.”

The 28-year-old former Miami player also had seven straight birdies Thursday in an opening 66. She the final eight holes Thursday and the first 13 Friday in 16 under — and was 16 under overall for 36 holes in pursuit of her first LPGA Tour title.

“I did a really good job both days of just going shot for shot, which I know is such a cliche but I’ve never been able to really do that,” said Weber, who has four top-seven finishes in 11 starts this year on the Epson Tour.

Mack followed her opening 63 with a 67 in the afternoon. The 25-year-old German also is winless on the LPGA Tour. She eagled the par-5 seventh, and and dropped back with a bogey on the par-4 15th.

“You obviously want to do well after that round, but it’s still not the easiest golf course,” Macks said. “It’s still a golf course. It’s still 18 holes to get through it. I think I did pretty well.”

Lee shot 63 in the morning, running off six straight birdies of her own in a back-nine burst. The 25-year-old American won the 2022 event for her lone LPGA Tour title.

“I love Portland, Columbia Edgewater,” Lee said. “It’s always great to come back here. I always find the course conditions to be perfect. It’s a great golf course. Obviously, a lot of the low scores out here, but I feel really comfortable.”

Jenny Shin (65) and Grace Kim (65) were 13 under, with Alexa Pano (64) and Emma Talley (67) another stroke back.

Lauren Coughlin, the CPKC Women’s Open winner Sunday in Calgary, Alberta, for her first LPGA Tour title, was 9 under after a 69.

With the Olympics next week, no one from the top 30 in the world ranking is in the field. The lone Olympian in the field is Aditi Ashok of India. She was 7 under after a 67.

Defending champion Chanettee Wannasaen shot a 70 to get to 6 under. She won the Dana Open two weeks ago in Ohio for her second LPGA Tour title.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf