BreakingNews
UAW strikes lead to nearly 700 layoffs at Sharonville transmission plant

Deni Avdija agrees to 4-year, $55M extension with the Wizards, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says Deni Avdija has agreed to a $55 million, four-year extension with the Washington Wizards

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

Deni Avdija has agreed to a $55 million, four-year extension with the Washington Wizards, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the agreement. The 22-year-old Avdija started a career-high 40 games last season and averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. Washington drafted him in the first round in 2020.

The agreement ahead of Monday's deadline for rookie scale extensions keeps Avdija in Washington, where he is somewhat remarkably the longest-tenured player on the Wizards. The team dealt Bradley Beal to Phoenix in the offseason and enters 2023-24 with a significantly different roster.

Avdija, a 6-foot-9 forward from Israel, has averaged 8.1 points in 212 career games.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs announced a multiyear extension for Zach Collins. He averaged a career-high 11.6 points per game last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Turkey's president submits protocol for Sweden's admission into NATO to...
2
A US watchdog says the Taliban are benefiting from international aid...
3
Live updates | Israeli warplanes strike targets as US seeks more time...
4
Heavy rains drench northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into...
5
Georgetown coach Tasha Butts dies after 2-year battle with breast...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top