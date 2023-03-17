Dems say some foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for

The report says that "there are no records of the painting's disposition" by the National Archives and Records Administration or the General Services Administration but that some records suggest it may have been moved to Florida in July 2021 as property of Trump's.

Also unaccounted for are thousands of dollars in golf clubs given to Trump in 2017 and 2018 by Shinzo Abe, then the prime minister of Japan. The clubs, which the report says “included a putter valued at $460 and a driver valued at $3,040,” were given by Abe to Trump during visits to the Trump International Golf Club and Kasumigaseki Country Club. The report says NARA does not have records of the clubs, and GSA has no records of the clubs being purchased.

"Today’s preliminary findings suggest again the Trump Administration’s brazen disregard for the rule of law and its systematic mishandling of large gifts from foreign governments, including many lavish personalized gifts that vastly exceed the statutory limit in value but were never reported — some that are still missing today," Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

He also said that the committee would “remain committed to following the facts to determine the extent to which former President Trump broke the law or violated the Constitution when he failed to report gifts and took possession of valuable items without paying the fair market price for them.”

A Trump spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

