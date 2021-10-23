Dems hope power of presidency can help Virginia gov's race

Other high-profile Democrats have come to the state in recent days to press the case for McAuliffe's candidacy. They include voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Vice President Kamala Harris, who told a crowd Thursday night, "This race is tight."

Biden campaigned with McAuliffe in July over the summer.

Youngkin has generally steered clear of outside supporters in the final stretch. His campaign said in a news release that "instead of surrogates," the bus tour would feature "everyday Virginians" who will speak about how they think they would benefit from Youngkin's tax and policy proposals.

Youngkin's campaign has not responded to questions from The Associated Press about whether former President Donald Trump has been asked to campaign in Virginia with Youngkin or on his behalf. Trump has endorsed Youngkin multiple times and called into a rally organized by a right-wing radio host this month to exhort the crowd to vote for him.