Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill

In another change, Schumer said a proposed 15% minimum tax on mammoth corporations had been trimmed and would now raise $258 billion over the coming decade, down from $313 billion. That provision, which has been the legislation's biggest revenue raiser, will now let those companies depreciate their equipment costs more quickly, lowering the government's tax take and helping manufacturers who buy expensive machinery. The new tax is expected to apply to around 150 companies with income exceeding $1 billion.

Democrats plan for the Senate to begin considering the bill Saturday, and the House will return next Friday for votes. The measure is sure to face unanimous Republican opposition in the 50-50 Senate, where the backing of Sinema and all other Democrats will be needed for passage, along with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

“This bill is a game changer for working families and our economy,” Biden said at the White House.

Republicans say the measure will worsen inflation — a premier concern of voters — discourage companies from hiring workers and raise already high energy costs with its taxes.

“The pain at the pump is going to get worse, and it’s not just on the cost of energy to drive your car,” said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the Senate's No. 3 GOP leader. “It’s also the energy to heat your home, energy that powers our country, energy for electricity."

Nonpartisan analysts have said the legislation will have a modest impact on inflation and the economy.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” Schumer said about the legislation. “It’s what the country so desperately needs. And it’s what Democrats will deliver on in the coming days.”

The measure will also include money sought by Sinema and other Western senators to help their states cope with historic drought conditions, Schumer said. Those lawmakers have sought $5 billion to help address water scarcity and wildfires, but it was unclear Friday how much would be included in the bill.

Still other changes are possible. The Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, is expected to soon say whether some provisions violate the chamber's budget procedures and should be erased. Democrats are using special rules that would let them overcome GOP opposition and pass the package without needing the 60 votes most bills require.

Potentially vulnerable provisions include language requiring pharmaceutical makers to pay penalties if they raise prices above inflation for drugs that patients get from private insurers.

The bill faces a long weekend, including a “vote-a-rama” of unlimited, non-stop votes on amendments, which will mostly come from Republicans. Most are destined to lose, though the GOP hopes some will box Democrats into votes that would create campaign-ad fodder.

Taxing executives of private equity firms, such as hedge funds, has long been a goal of progressives. Under current law, those executives can pay significantly less than the top 37% individual tax rate on their income, which is called “carried interest."

That measure was also a favorite of conservative Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a long-time holdout against larger versions of Biden's domestic plans who helped write the compromise legislation with Schumer.

But progressives also support taxing publicly traded companies that buy back their own stocks, a move that critics say artificially drives up stock prices and diverts money from investing. The buyback tax will net $74 billion over 10 years, much more than the $13 billion the “carried interest” plan would have raised.

In a breakthrough Thursday night, Sinema said she'd agreed to changes in the legislation and was ready to “move forward” on the bill. In his own statement, Schumer said he believed the agreement “will receive the support of the entire" Democratic membership of the chamber.

