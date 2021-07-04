Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo

Search efforts have been suspended since Saturday afternoon to allow workers to drill holes for explosives. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said earlier that up to 210 rescuers will be poised to restart the search as soon as the site is declared safe after the blast.

Levine Cava said Sunday that demolishing the building was a top priority.

“Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical to expanding the scope of our search-and-rescue effort,” she said at a news conference.

Officials had evacuated residents around the site ahead of the demolition and warned others to stay indoors and close windows, doors and any other openings that could allow dust in.

So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse, but officials have pledged to keep looking despite the dwindling chance of finding survivors.

“There’s nobody in charge really talking about stopping this rescue effort,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “This rescue effort as far as I’m concerned will go on until everybody is pulled out of that debris.”

Concerns had mounted that the damaged Champlain Towers South building in Surfside was at risk of falling on its own, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas. The approach of Tropical Storm Elsa added urgency to the demolition project. The latest forecasts have moved the storm westward, mostly sparing South Florida, but meteorologists have said the area could still feel effects starting Monday.

Jadallah said suspending the search effort was necessary during the drilling work ahead of the demolition because it could cause the structure to fail. Once the structure is gone and its remnants cleared, rescuers should have access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Jadallah has said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

State officials said they hired the BG Group, a general contractor based in Delray, Florida, to lead the demolition. It was not immediately known how the company was selected, but a contract for the projects calls for the state to pay the company $935,000.

A spokesperson for the state’s Division of Emergency Management said the company is subcontracting with Maryland-based Controlled Demolition Inc., which experts say is among only a handful of companies in the U.S. that demolishes structures using explosives. The company was supposed to place explosives on the basement and lobby levels of the still-standing structure, according to the contract for the work.

The detonation aimed to bring the remaining portion of the building straight down and toward the street side, away from the existing pile of debris, Jadallah said.

The method of demolition is called “energetic felling,” which uses small detonation devices and relies on the force of gravity. It was expected to bring the building down in place, containing the collapse to the immediate surroundings.

Calvan reported from Tallahassee. Associated Press writers Terry Spencer in Surfside, Florida; Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami Florida; Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta, and Ian Mader in Miami contributed to this report.

Workers place a protective tarp on the mound at the partially collapsed 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz

Workers use a rope to hoist the plastic roof during construction of a structure near the media area on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Fla., as plans for the demolition of Champlain Towers were being brought forward over safety concerns due to approaching storm. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

The sun sets over oceanfront buildings, including the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, right, where demolition experts were preparing to bring down the still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Daniela Valido, left, Daphnie Lucero, center, and Rebeca Salazal, right, stop at a makeshift memorial near the site of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building, Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4, 2021. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team walk near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Alfonso Guzman attends a mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The church is in the neighborhood of the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Danielle D'Silva, left, and Marilyn Deocera, right, attend a mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The church is in the neighborhood of the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Workers are on the site of the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

People stop to look at a memorial for victims of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Search and rescue workers leave the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4th, 2021. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Hialeah resident Alison Kairuz is shown after pinning her hand-made sign to the fence in support of families and friends who lost love ones at the memorial site for victims of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

An FWC officer requests a beachgoer to leave the area while patrolling behind the collapsed Champlain Towers South, as the recovery operation slowed down and the prepping for its demolishing has begun, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade Police placed a perimeter about a block south and two blocks north restricting any foot traffic near the site on Sunday. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

The partially collapsed South Florida condo building, Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla., is shown Sunday, July 4, 2021. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Hialeah resident Alison Kairuz, right, pins her hand-made sign to the fence in support of families and friends who lost love ones at the memorial site on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Members of the Florida Task Force 8 gather at the memorial site to pin an autograph shirt signed by team members on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Members of the Florida Task Force 8 leave an autograph shirt signed by team members pinned to the memorial site fence on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

A giant tarp covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building, as demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the damaged structure came after concerns mounted that it was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A structure is under construction near the media area on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 in Surfside, Fla., as plans for the demolition of Champlain Towers were being brought forward over safety concerns due to approaching storm. Note: No one at the time could not tell us the purpose of the structure. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols the ocean in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, where demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A man breaks down and shields his face with his hands as Surfside residents and passers-by stopped to reflect at the memorial site on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Fla., as plans for the demolition of Champlain Towers are being brought forward over safety concerns due to approaching storm. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste