Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., commissioned the effort, which caused a buzz in Washington's lobbying industry even as hopes for a deal between the Democratic-controlled House, the GOP-held Senate, and the White House still seems to be a longshot.

“We are still striving for an agreement," Pelosi told her colleagues, according to the aide. “If necessary, we can formalize the request by voting on it on the House floor.”

Recent talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have gone nowhere, but neither side wants to officially give up.

Thursday's developments come as moderate “front line" Democrats in competitive reelection races have been pressing leaders like Pelosi to become more flexible. Some participated in drafting a $1.5 trillion bipartisan bill that fell flat when outlined last week. Pelosi and other Democratic leaders, however, say they are uninterested in a “message vote" that offers political cover but fails to catch on with the Senate or the White House.

“We’re focused on a negotiation, we want to get a deal with Secretary Mnuchin and the Senate because we want to get people help, not just messages," said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

The revised measure is likely to contain scaled-back proposals to give aid to state and local governments, $1,200 direct payments to most Americans, more than $100 billion in aid to schools seeking to safely reopen, and funding for renewed pandemic jobless benefits and production of a COVID vaccine.

“I think we’re headed towards a resurgence of the virus in the fall, and until we defeat the virus, you’re not going to have full economic recovery," said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass.