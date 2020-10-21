Democrats to boycott Barrett vote at Senate Judiciary

Democrats on the panel are refusing to participate in the scheduled session and vote, according to two aides granted anonymity Wednesday to discuss the plans. The Judiciary Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, is expected to push ahead, changing the rules if necessary to recommend Barrett's nomination to the full Senate. Senators are planning a rare weekend session to push through her confirmation on Monday.

“There is no precedent in history of the Senate for confirming a Supreme Court justice this close to an election,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.