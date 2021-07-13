Democrats push $3.7B bill to secure Capitol; GOP offers less

The top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, called the legislation a “Democratic wish list” and proposed his own $633 million bill that would pay the Capitol Police and the National Guard for costs related to the Jan. 6 response. The wide disparity between the two bills made it unlikely that Democrats in charge of the 50-50 Senate would find enough support to pass their more expensive legislation.

“I think that’s where our conference is,” Shelby told reporters Monday, referring to the narrower GOP bill. “It’s not what you want, it’s what you need. We need to fund the police and we need to fund the guard and move on.”

But Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said Congress “did not budget for an insurrection” and said the Republican version falls far short of what is needed. He said his memories of “the growing roar of that mob echoing down the hallway as the Capitol Police whisked us to safety” on Jan. 6 have not faded.

“I appreciate them bringing something, but it is a pretty small something,” Leahy said of the GOP bill. “It’s a proposal that does not provide the appropriate resources to secure the Capitol or address the urgent needs that have risen since January 6. The images of the mob breaking the windows and forcing their ways through doors expose the truth.”

