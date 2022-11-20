Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district

Earlier this week, Republicans regained overall control of the House by reaching the 218 seat threshold for a majority. The outcome in the Los Angeles district doesn't sway the balance of control since both candidates were Democrats.

Counting is not yet finished in a handful of other undecided races.

Gomez’s campaign touted him as “the proven progressive who delivers for us,” and his website includes photographs of him with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It spotlights that he supports Medicare-for-all and Green New Deal climate change proposals.

Kim supported so-called universal basic income checks of $1,000 a month for every adult, Medicare-for-all and building 12 million publicly funded housing units over 10 years.