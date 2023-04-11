Democratic senators urge chief justice to probe Thomas trips

The Democratic senators said Thomas' acceptance of favors from Harlan was known more than a decade ago. They noted that senators then had urged the Supreme Court court to adopt a resolution stating that the justices abide by the ethics rules that the rest of the federal judiciary follows.

"This problem could have been resolved then," the senators wrote. "Instead, according to ProPublica's reporting, Mr. Crow's dispensation of favors escalated in secret during the years that followed. Now the Court faces a crisis of public confidence in its ethical standards that must be addressed."

Thomas said Friday he was not required to disclose the trips. Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received, but provides exemptions for hospitality from friends.

Ethics experts have offered conflicting views about whether Thomas was required to disclose the trips. Last month, the federal judiciary bolstered disclosure requirements for all judges, including the high court justices, although overnight stays at personal vacation homes owned by friends remain exempt from disclosure.

The Democratic senators, led by Sen. Richard Durbin, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, called the bolstered disclosure requirements a “modest step in the right direction,” but said further action was needed.