Democratic push on COVID-19 aid welcomed by some in Georgia

Warnock, and particularly Ossoff, have been trying to highlight the impasse over more aid, blaming Republicans for inaction. Ossoff on Sunday took aim at Perdue during an interview on MSNBC.

“Get on a plane to Washington and vote for $1,200 stimulus checks for your constituents who are hurting right now, senator," Ossoff said. "The fact that they’ve gone eight months without passing direct economic relief for working families and small businesses — they don’t care. They don’t care about the suffering of working people in this country.”

Republicans, though, take credit for the earlier massive relief package, particularly money that flowed to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. They say the Democrats are the real obstructionists.

“While Ossoff’s enablers continue to block additional relief for American families, Senator Perdue is fighting for more assistance so we can overcome COVID-19,” Perdue spokesman John Burke said in a statement Tuesday, referring to Democratic congressional leaders.

Aid talks have intensified in recent days as lawmakers hustle to avoid going home for the holidays empty-handed. Democrats have pushed for a more ambitious package that would extend unemployment benefits, assist hospitals and schools, and include money for state and local governments struggling to balance their budgets because of the pandemic. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, opposes the state and local government aid and has insisted that a bill include provisions shielding businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits. In the interest of striking a deal, the two sides indicated Tuesday night that they were willing to compromise on both issues.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, in Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock, said Perdue and Loeffler would present a “roadblock” to needed aid if they were reelected.

A new stimulus package “should deliver direct cash payments to people right away, when they badly need it to stay on top,” said Biden, who voiced support for a package that would include aid to state and local governments and for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. "Your two Republican senators are not supporting that kind of package. But Jon and Raphael do. There's so much more we can get done.”

Georgia's government has been hit as well. Although tax collections have been strong this fall, lawmakers say they doubt they can restore all the $2 billion-plus in budget cuts made last summer. Trouble in the travel industry has also injured Atlanta, where Delta Air Lines, with more than 34,000 employees, is the region's largest employer, according to the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

University of Georgia political scientist and pollster Trey Hood said the stimulus issue may drive turnout, especially on the Democratic side.

But even many Republicans in Georgia say Congress should speed up financial help.

“I haven’t really had a job since March,” said Mark Merchant. The comedy ventriloquist from the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain voted on Monday for Perdue and Loeffler because he said he feared giving Democrats a “rubber stamp to invite absolute socialism into this country.”

Merchant said he normally works on cruise ships and in community theaters, but they’re all shut down. He said he worked three nights recently at an Atlanta comedy club, his first gig in months.

“It was convenient since I think my unemployment just ran out,” Merchant said.

Martin reported from Marietta, Georgia.

President-elect Joe Biden walks onstage to speak at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

