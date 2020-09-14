Democratic opponent to QAnon supporter drops out of race

Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal bowed out of the race on Friday. His campaign manager Vinny Olsziewski told The Associated Press that Van Ausdal was exiting the race for “personal and family reasons.”

In a series of videos unearthed in June, Greene complains of an “Islamic invasion” into government offices, claims Black and Hispanic men are held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” and pushes an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish, collaborated with the Nazis.