Democratic lawmakers begin effort to let staffs join a union

“There's no cause for further delay," Levin said.

What form the unionization effort would take is unclear. Congressional aides work for individual members of Congress. Lawmakers get a fixed allowance to operate their office and have enormous flexibility to spend the money as they see fit to cover their personnel, supply and office rental needs. The average allowances was $1.44 million in 2020, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Levin said that congressional staff would have to drive the unionization process and that questions surrounding how it would work “are appropriate for another day."

“My colleagues and I are listening to the workers and taking this first, critical step to get done what we should have decades ago: recognize congressional workers’ right to organize without fear of retaliation," Levin said.

The Biden White House has sought to enact policies designed to strengthen labor unions, and in recent weeks, workers for Democratic groups such as the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have moved to unionize.