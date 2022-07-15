Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

However, containing the costs of prescription drugs and extending subsidies for people buying health insurance under former President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law are also top Democratic priorities. Manchin's stance puts his party in the position of having to decide whether it should accept a more modest package, as opposed to perhaps nothing.

The official was not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon issued a statement that reiterated the senator’s assertions that he did not want any measure that emerged to worsen the consumer cost of living. The government reported this week that inflation last month reached an annual level of 9.1%, the highest figure in four decades.

“Political headlines are of no value to the millions of Americans struggling to afford groceries and gas as inflation soars to 9.1%,” Runyon said. “Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire.”