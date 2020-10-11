Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million

“This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” said Guy King, Harrison's campaign spokesman. “While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like health care, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families."

The latest fundraising report comes one day before the start of what is predicted to be a contentious hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Graham is the committee chairman.

His commitment to confirming Trump's third nominee to the court has become a focal point in the Senate campaign, with Harrison frequently chiding Graham for reversing on previous promises not to consider election-year nominations. Graham has responded by saying he feels Democrats would do the same if given the choice.

Attributing the fundraising success to grassroots support, Harrison's campaign said the $57 million came in the form of 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors. The average contribution was $37.

During Harrison's Oct. 3 debate with Graham, social media users across the country chimed into tweet threads with pledges to donate as often as they could. In the two days following that matchup, Harrison's campaign said they brought in $1.5 million — as much as the effort had raised in some previous entire fundraising quarters.

At the beginning of the campaign, Harrison, an associate Democratic National Committee chairman, told The Associated Press he felt it could take $10 million to win the race, an amount he felt he could raise given his national-level connections. To date, he has brought in nearly $86 million.

