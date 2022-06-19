DeLucia keeps Mississippi rolling in 5-1 CWS win over Auburn

That was more than enough offense for DeLucia (7-2), who mixed a sharp slider with a fastball still touching the mid 90s in the late innings on a hot, humid night. He retired 14 in a row before Brody Moore singled through the right side with two outs in the fifth for Auburn’s first hit.

The Tigers ended Mississippi’s 26-inning shutout streak in the seventh. Garrett Farquhar, who took over at second base in the fourth inning for an ill Cole Foster, doubled leading off and scored from third on Bobby Peirce’s single to left.

DeLucia ran his tournament strikeout total to 31 in 19 1/3 innings and is the leader of a staff that's been at its best in June.

In six games, the Rebels have a 1.83 ERA and are averaging 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings, giving up less than 5.3 hits per game and striking out nearly six batters for every one they walk.

Mississippi's Tim Elko (25) leads off third base as Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez (45) winds up during the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Mississippi's Kevin Graham (35) and Tim Elko (25) celebrate after scoring against Auburn during the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)