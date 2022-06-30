Delta pays $10.5 million to settle post office allegations

Delta did not admit liability, and it was not required to pay the government's costs to investigate and pursue the matter.

“With this matter now concluded, we look forward to continuing to move USPS mail and freight for our shared customers across our global network,” the airline said in a statement.

The head of the Justice Department’s civil division, Brian Boynton, said the settlement showed the department’s commitment to go after contractors who don’t meet their obligations “and misrepresent their failure to perform.”

Delta is the latest among several airlines to have settled similar accusations. Last year, United Airlines agreed to pay $49 million to settle similar charges, and before that American Airlines reached a $22 million settlement in 2019.