Dellandrea scores twice in 3rd, Stars stay alive with 4-2 victory over Golden Knights

The teams traded goals in the first two periods.

Jack Eichel battled two Stars players for the puck in Vegas' offensive zone, and then Barbashev swooped in and made a fantastic move to glide past Oettinger and score with 6:24 left in the first period. The Stars wasted little time in answering when Glendening scored on a deflection less than two minutes later.

Dallas was robbed of what looked like a sure goal when Hill snagged a point-blank shot from Roope Hintz, who then threw his back in disbelief.

Like in the first period, the Knights had a goal in the second quickly answered by one from the Stars. Stephenson scored from the left circle at 16:40 of the period, and Robertson knocked his own rebounds 2:09 later to make it 2-2. Stephenson tied the Knights' record with his eight playoff goal this year, and Robertson had his fifth of the series.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

