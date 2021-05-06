Del Crandall, star Braves catcher and ex-manager, dies at 91

Crandall played for the Boston Braves (1949-50), Milwaukee Braves (1953-63), San Francisco Giants (1964), Pittsburgh Pirates (1965) and Cleveland Indians (1966). He didn’t play in 1951-52 because of military service.

He had a career batting average of .254 with 179 homers and 657 RBIs. He led all NL catchers in fielding percentage four times and threw out the most potential base stealers of any NL catcher in five seasons. He was also behind the plate for two outstanding Braves pitchers in Warren Spahn and Lew Burdette.

Crandall was a longtime teammate of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died in January. When Aaron joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 1975, Crandall was his manager.

After his playing career, Crandall managed the Brewers from 1972-75 and the Mariners from 1983-84. He posted a 271-338 record with Milwaukee and a 93-131 mark with Seattle.

Crandall was managing the Brewers when Hall of Famer Robin Yount began his MLB career in 1974 at the age of 18.

"Fortunately he saw enough potential in a raw 18-year-old kid to give me a chance," Yount said in his Hall of Fame induction speech. "I'm grateful for that."

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall, left, and Henry Aaron display Aaron's new Brewers jersey and a bat during a news conference in Milwaukee to announce signing Aaron, in this Nov. 14, 1974, file photo. Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 91. Crandall’s son Bill said his father was surrounded by family members as he died from circumstances of Parkinson’s disease Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Mission Viejo, California.(AP Photo/Paul Shane, File) Credit: Paul Shane Credit: Paul Shane