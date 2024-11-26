Dejounte Murray is rejoining the Pelicans vs. Toronto and drawing inspiration from his mother

After practice on Tuesday, Murray discussed his impending return and disclosed more details about the previously unspecified “personal matters” that caused him to leave the team during the final days of the preseason.

His mother had a stroke, he said.

“It was tough to leave and go deal with that. As she got better, she wanted me to come play,” Murray said of his last-minute decision to start against Chicago.

He added that his hand injury near the end of that game was God's way of telling him, “‘Nah, you need to stay with your mom.’”

“I was more concerned about my mother. That was my priority,” Murray continued. “I wasn’t really worried about my recovery.”

Murray's mother has recovered well, he said, while he is “healthy and ready to help this team.”

“I’m ready to hoop. Play for my mother — she’s going to be watching," Murray said. “I’m ready to compete, bring that winning spirit.”

The Pelicans (4-14) certainly could use the help, having lost 14 of 16 games since opening the season with a pair of victories.

Injuries have ravaged the roster. At times, all five starters have been out. Star power forward Zion Williamson has missed 12 games this season — one with an illness and 11 with a hamstring injury. Herb Jones has been sidelined by a shoulder strain and Brandon Ingram's status is in doubt after he sat out practice on Tuesday with calf soreness that also sidelined him during a loss on Monday night at Indiana.

But at least two starters — Murray and fellow guard CJ McCollum — are expected to play against the Raptors.

“I don’t care how many games we’ve lost. I just know every time I step on the floor I feel like we can win games,” said Murray, who had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in his lone game with the Pelicans. "That’s just my mentality, and I feel like it can carry over to a lot of guys.”

