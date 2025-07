Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach the Colorado Buffaloes this season

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” said Sanders, who arrived to his news conference wearing a cowboy hat and overalls along with sunglasses, which he took off after getting choked up. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

Sanders, who turns 58 next month, spoke on the eve of fall camp as he enters his third season overseeing the Buffaloes. He brought his medical team with him to discuss his diagnosis. A section of his intestine was reconstructed to function as a bladder.

Sanders said he lost about 25 pounds, leading him to joke, “I was like Atlanta Falcons Prime at one point.”

He remained upbeat through the entire ordeal.

“He never folded one time and never wavered,” team trainer Lauren Askevold said. "You couldn’t ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it’s been awesome. It’s been a hectic journey, but there’s a blessing very in disguise with all this.”

The charismatic coach returned to campus last week and announced on social media, “Back and Feeling Great!” He’s missed football camps in Boulder this summer amid reports that he’s been ill.

On Sunday, the production crew of "Well Off Media," which chronicles Sanders and the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube of the coach's first meeting with the team. In the middle of the clip, there was a scene, dated May 9, where Sanders said: "I don't know if I'm ready mentally, emotionally. Last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That's not easy at all, to think that you may not be here."

Sanders has dealt with other health issues. Many of them have involved his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 because of blood clot issues while he was coaching at Jackson State. He missed media day in 2023, his inaugural year at Colorado, after a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

In March, Sanders signed a contract extension through the 2029 season.

The Buffaloes kick off the season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field. It will be the first season in quite some time that he hasn’t coached one of his sons. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns while Shilo, a safety, is in camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes went 4-8 in his first season and 9-4 last season, with an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. They have big shoes to fill in replacing Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

___

