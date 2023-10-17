Deion Sanders' advice book 'Elevate and Dominate' to be published in March

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has counted the ways to success

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has counted the ways to success.

The Gallery Books imprint 13a announced Tuesday that Sanders' “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” will come out March 12, 2024. The NFL and college football Hall of Famer, now head coach of college's Colorado Buffaloes, will draw upon his own experience in offering guidelines for life and work.

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life," Sanders said in a statement. “From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God – champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way.”

Sanders is also the author of a memoir, “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life," which came out in 1999.

In Other News
1
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her...
2
LSU All-American Angel Reese signs endorsement deal with Reebok
3
Live updates | Jim Jordan scrambling to shore up the votes ahead of...
4
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian...
5
Waiting for news, families of Israeli hostages share their loved ones'...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top