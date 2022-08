DeGrominant: deGrom dominates again as Mets edge Phils 1-0

It was deGrom’s second double-digit strikeout game since returning and his 55th in the regular season overall. He improved to 9-1 in 20 career starts against the Phillies.

Philadelphia wasted a terrific performance by Aaron Nola (8-9), who allowed four hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one, but he dropped to 0-3 in four starts against New York this year.

The Phillies finished with three hits.

New York jumped in front in the first. Starling Marte singled, stole second and took third on a throwing error by Realmuto before scoring on Alonso’s soft single to right.

After Alonso’s hit, Luis Guillorme and Jeff McNeill had consecutive one-out singles in the second. Nola retired 17 in a row before McNeil started the eighth with a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Kyle Schwarber (strained right calf) took batting practice on the field and ran in the outfield before hitting for Matt Vierling in the eighth. Schwarber was pulled in the fifth inning of Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Miami and sat out Friday.

Mets: 3B Eduardo Escobar (left side tightness) was held out of the lineup and an MRI came back clean. ... INF/OF Jeff McNeil was in the lineup after getting two stitches for a lacerated right thumb. McNeil exited Friday’s game in the second with the injury.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63 ERA) opposes New York right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39 ERA) on Sunday. Wheeler is 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets. He broke into the majors with New York in 2013 and went 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 starts with the Mets.

