Defense, Snell, Big Ben carry Pittsburgh over Giants 26-16

They got the lead with 7 seconds remaining in the half as Roethlisberger connected with James Washington, who dived into the end zone for a 13-yard score. Boswell made the PAT this time, and added a 36-yard field goal early in the final quarter. That came following the night's biggest play.

Even though the Pittsburgh defense broke down as the Giants marched 87 yards on 19 plays in just under nine minutes in the third quarter, it still came up with a major stop. Bud Dupree pressured quarterback Daniel Jones as he rolled left from the 4 and deflected his pass. Edge rusher Cam Heyward practically made a fair catch in the end zone for the interception.

Roethlisberger then took Pittsburgh 62 yards for the field goal and a 19-10 lead. He hit Smith-Schuster again for a 10-yard touchdown and a 26-10 lead before New York got a late TD.

Roethlisberger finished 21 of 32 for 229 yards has now thrown for 366 touchdowns, a franchise record, tying Eli Manning for the eighth most in NFL history.

SLOPPINESS

Not unexpectedly, sloppy play was the order of the evening early on. New York had a dropped pass by Evan Engram and a delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-1.

The first time a Steeler touched the ball this season, it was a muff by punt returner Diontae Johnson deep in Pittsburgh territory. Oshane Ximines recovered at the 3, but New York only managed a 21-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

There were three drops and the muff in the first half of the opening period, and neither team could run the ball successfully in Joe Judge's debut as Giants coach.

Not exactly made for prime time — until the beginning of the second quarter and Darius Slayton's post pattern touchdown reception of 41 yards for a 10-3 Giants lead.

Slayton caught a 7-yard TD pass with 1:52 remaining in the game and had six receptions for 102 yards.

PREGAME SCENE

Nineteen of the Giants' 48 active players knelt during the national anthem, mostly defensive players. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was on a knee with a hand across his heart.

The Steelers stood side by side while a group of players held a white banner with the words “Steelers Against Racism.” Only tight end Eric Ebron raised his arm.

The Steelers remained in their locker room and the Giants stood in an end zone some 25 minutes earlier when the Black anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” was played.

INJURIES

Steelers starting running back James Conner left in the second half with an ankle injury. Guard Stefen Wisnewski sustained a pectoral injury one play before right tackle Zach Banner hurt his right knee in the fourth quarter. Banner had beaten out Chukwuma Okorafor for the starting spot after he remade his body and approach, dropping 30 pounds.

NEXT UP

Steelers: Host the Broncos on Sunday.

Giants: Visit the Bears on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates with teammates after a turnover by the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrate after Smith-Schuster scored a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) avoids a tackle by New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig