Defense rests, closings next at Harvey Weinstein rape trial

The woman, known in court as Ashley M., was brought back by the prosecution as a rebuttal witness after the defense called the choreographer from the film to testify that she had no memory of working with her.

Ashley M. testified that call sheets from the film and pay stubs prove she was there. She has accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room during the shooting of the film in 2003.

The allegations are not part of the charges against Weinstein. Ashley M. and three others gave accounts of sexual assaults by Weinstein to show he had a pattern of such acts.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused.

Prosecutors are set to start closing arguments in the afternoon after nearly five weeks of testimony at the Los Angeles trial. The defense will give its closing argument Thursday.

Jurors will be tasked with deciding on two counts of rape and five other counts of sexual assault dating from 2005 to 2013 and involving four women.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have said, and are likely to argue in their closing, that two of the women had consensual sex for career advancement with the former movie mogul, who was then among Hollywood's most powerful men. The attorneys have said the encounters with the other two women didn't happen at all.

