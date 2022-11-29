Defense: Man had no reason to help family in killings of 8

Prosecutors have said the slayings stemmed from a custody dispute over the child of Wagner's younger brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner.

Special prosecutor Angela Canepa said that George Wagner was with his brother and his father when they drove to three separate locations where all eight victims were killed, went inside with the pair and helped Jake Wagner move two of the bodies.

George Wagner testified that he was at home sleeping on the night of the slayings and learned that the Rhodens were dead from TV reports.

Jake Wagner earlier testified as part of a deal that spared him the death penalty that he killed five of the eight victims. He said he felt he had no choice but to kill the mother of his toddler daughter because he feared for the girl's safety. He implicated his and George Wagner's father in the other three slayings.

Jake Wagner also testified that George Wagner was supposed to kill Chris Rhoden Sr. but didn’t fire the gun, so Jake Wagner shot Rhoden himself. George Wagner’s attorney on Tuesday tried to raise doubts about the younger brother’s testimony, saying the timeline and details he described didn't add up.

Angela Wagner, the mother of Jake and George, earlier pleaded guilty to helping plan the slayings but blamed the massacre on her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III. She said he believed the other family would seek revenge for the death of the mother of Jake's child and would kill Jake “if not all of us,” so the rest of her family “had to be murdered.”

George “Billy” Wagner III has pleaded not guilty and likely won’t go on trial until next year. The four members of the Wagner family were not arrested until more than two years after the April 2016 slayings.

Those killed were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr.; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three children, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Jr., and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden, the mother of Jake Wagner’s daughter; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancee, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden; and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.