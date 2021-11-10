Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him

Rittenhouse, now 18, appeared composed as he gave answers in a matter-of-fact tone to questions from defense attorney Mark Richards.

Rittenhouse testified that he saw videos of violence in downtown Kenosha on Aug. 24, 2020, the day before the shootings, including a brick being thrown at a police officer's head and cars burning in a Car Source dealership lot.

Rittenhouse said the Car Source owner “was happy we were there” and gave permission for the group to be there.

Rittenhouse’s decision to testify came despite several legal experts saying that an underwhelming prosecution case had made it less likely he would need to do so.

Prosecutors used 5½ days of testimony to try to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor on the night of the shootings. But the prosecution’s witnesses often bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense, including his fear that his weapon would be taken away and used against him.

The jurors were sent out of the room just before Rittenhouse began testifying while the judge explained his right to remain silent and the potential risks of testifying, Rittenhouse repeatedly answering that he understood.

As jurors reentered the room, they filed by Rittenhouse on the stand. As Rittenhouse began answering questions, some jurors appeared to take extensive notes on their clipboards.

Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Rosenbaum at close range. Then, as members of the crowd set upon him, he killed Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on video clubbing Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old protester and volunteer medic who admitted pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse just before he was shot.

While Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, the case has stirred debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over the killing of George Floyd and other police violence against Black people.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Forliti from Minneapolis; Webber from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writer Michael Tarm contributed from Kenosha.

___

Find AP's full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Caption Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with help from Kenosha Police Department Detective Ben Antaramian, right, gets help demonstrating how the Joseph Rosenbaum could have gotten shot in the hand by Kyle Rittenhouse as Dr. Douglas Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, center, testifies at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. ( Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Nathan DeBruin testifies about photographs he took on Aug. 25, 2020 during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption JoAnn Fielder testifies that she was part of the group that included Kyle Rittenhouse that protected Car Source on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Nicholas Smith testifies that he protected Car Source along with a group including Kyle Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse sits with his attorneys after a lunch break and waits for proceedings to start at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Kenosha Police Detectives Ben Antaramian, left, and Martin Howard, carry evidence including Kyle Rittenhouse's rifle and bullets into court during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption James Armstrong, of the state crime lab, points to drone video he digitally enlarged during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, left, and Kenosha Police Department Detective Ben Antaramian, center, look at the weapon Rittenhouse used on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse hands his mother Wendy Rittenhouse a bottle of water before the start of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Dr. Douglas Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, testifies in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Mark Richards, right, and Corey Chirafisi, second from right, both attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, talk as Rittenhouse, second from left, and Natalie Wisco, another of his attorneys, look on before the start of the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, left, speaks with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus, right, as Kraus questions witness Dr. Douglas Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks on as his attorneys Corey Chirafisi, second from left, Mark Richards, and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger look at photographs Nathan DeBruin took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption JoAnn Fiedler testifies as Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, holds the weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used, during testimony in Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL