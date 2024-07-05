Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has come back to eliminate Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to reach the fourth round

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came back to eliminate Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to reach Wimbledon's fourth round on Friday in an entertaining match between two pals that was filled with moments of brilliance and a series of momentum swings.

The third-seeded Alcaraz was outplayed for stretches by No. 29 Tiafoe but surged to the finish and improved to 12-1 for his career in fifth sets. Tiafoe fell to 6-13 in that category.

Tiafoe was not able to pull out what would have been a surprising victory for someone who arrived at Wimbledon with a sprained ligament in his right knee and a losing record this season.

He sure came close, though.

