Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came back to eliminate Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to reach Wimbledon's fourth round on Friday in an entertaining match between two pals that was filled with moments of brilliance and a series of momentum swings.

The third-seeded Alcaraz was outplayed for stretches by No. 29 Tiafoe but surged to the finish and improved to 12-1 for his career in fifth sets. Tiafoe fell to 6-13 in that category.