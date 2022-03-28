Defending champion Stanford tops Texas 59-50 in Elite 8

Hull made 7-of-14 shots on a night scoring was at a premium. Jones was just 4-of-11 shooting but made 10-of-11 free throws and Stanford was 18 of 22 at the foul line. Jones also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Cameron Brink added 10 points for Stanford, all in the third quarter, and the Cardinal extended the longest win streak in the country to 24 games.

Texas (29-7) lost in the Elite Eight for the second straight season; last year's unexpected run as a No. 6 seed stopped with South Carolina. Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 15 points before fouling out. Rori Harmon, the Big 12 freshman of the year, was limited to 14 points and Audrey Warren added 11 points off the bench. Texas' second-longest win streak in the country snapped at 14 games.

Stanford’s return trip to the Final Four keeps alive the hope of being the first team other than Connecticut to repeat as national champions since Tennessee in 2007 and 2008. But the Cardinal had to get through the fourth quarter — both Sunday and in November.

Texas thrived in the fourth in the first meeting, trailing by five to start the quarter that day before outscoring the Cardinal by 10 for a 61-56 victory.

On Sunday, Texas also trailed by five to start the fourth and pulled within three on an Allen-Taylor jumper. It took Stanford nearly three minutes into the quarter before Lexie Hull hit an open 3-pointer from the wing — just the third 3 of the game of the Cardinal.

Jones pushed the lead to 50-43, but Warren’s jumper and three free throws cut it to 50-48 with 3:35 left.

That’s when Hull drove to the rim and scored while being fouled for what proved to be the decisive points. The Cardinal made 6 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns were in the Elite Eight for the 11th time in program history, but have not been to the Final Four since 2003. Texas coach Vic Schaefer has coached in the Elite Eight in five straight tournaments but has lost his last three regional final games.

Stanford: The Cardinal have not lost since falling to South Carolina on Dec. 21. They may get a chance at seeing the Gamecocks again, but it would be in the national title game.

Caption Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) puts up a shot against Texas guard Shay Holle (10) as Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) looks on during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Stanford guard Anna Wilson, right, pressures Texas guard Shay Holle, left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas forward DeYona Gaston, center, tries to shoot over the defense of Stanford forward Francesca Belibi, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas center Lauren Ebo (1) reacts after guard Aliyah Matharu, bottom went down after being fouled during the first half of a college basketball game against Stanford in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives around the defense of Texas center Lauren Ebo (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas head coach Vic Schaefer calls to his team during the first half of a college basketball game against Stanford in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak