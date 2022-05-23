Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

This was Krejcikova’s first match since February and the rust showed.

The only other women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018 — both of whom, like Krejcikova, had been surprising champions.

Since the professional era began in 1968, Krejcikova is just the seventh reigning women's champion to be bounced in the first round at all of the Grand Slam tournaments.

Against Parry, Krejcikova double-faulted on the match's very first point, and then looked every bit someone ready to display her best tennis. The next 15 points in a row went Krejcikova's way as she raced to a 4-0 lead.

“It’s never easy to start on this kind of court against the defending champion,” Parry said. “You can get a bit tight, which happened in the first set. But then I managed to relax.”

Did she ever.

After Krejcikova wrapped up that opening set, things turned around as Parry played more confidently.

Krejcikova's mistakes mounted: By the end, she had accumulated 45 unforced errors, 19 in the third set alone. Parry finished with 26 in all.

AP Sports Writer Chris Lehourites in London contributed to this report.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic follows the ball as she plays a shot against France's Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

France's Diane Parry plays a shot against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France's Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)