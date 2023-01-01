Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

The Horned Frogs (13-1) upset the Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, the second-highest scoring CFP game ever.

TCU, the first Big 12 to win a playoff game, will be looking for its first national title since 1938 in a season it started unranked.

Georgia, No. 1 for most of the season, is looking for its third national title, trying to become the first back-to-back champions in the CFP era and the first since Alabama won the BCS in 2011 and '12.

It will be a matchup Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks, with TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett.

The Bulldogs opened as a 13 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, against the Horned Frogs in what will be the fifth meeting between the schools.

Georgia has won them all, including the last in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

