Defendant in YSL gang and racketeering trial stabbed as he awaits jury verdict

A lawyer for one of two men who was indicted along with rapper Young Thug and is awaiting a jury verdict said his client was stabbed in jail
Defendant Deamonte Kendrick appears for the Young Thug trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Nation & World
By CHARLOTTE KRAMON – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — One of two men who was indicted along with rapper Young Thug and is awaiting a jury verdict was stabbed in jail but is expected to be in court Monday, his lawyer said.

Attorney Doug Weinstein confirmed that his client, Deamonte Kendrick, who raps as Yak Gotti, was injured Sunday. Jurors are returning Monday to continue deliberating whether to convict Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell on gang, murder, drug and gun charges.

Natalie Ammons, Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said in an email that Kendrick and another detainee got in a fight at the jail's south annex in Union City. Kendrick was treated for “minor injuries from a sharp object,” she wrote. An investigation into the fight is underway, she said.

Kendrick and Stillwell were among 28 people indicted along with Young Thug in May 2022 on charges including conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Jury selection for the trial of six of those defendants began nearly two years ago, and opening statements were a year ago.

Four of the defendants, including Young Thug, pleaded guilty in October. The rapper, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, was freed on probation. Stillwell and Kendrick rejected plea deals after more than a week of negotiations, and their lawyers chose not to present evidence or witnesses.

The jury started deliberating last Tuesday afternoon and was dismissed at 5 p.m. Jurors deliberated for about six hours Wednesday before breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday. They're expected to resume deliberations Monday.

Shannon Stillwell, right, sits with his attorney, Max Schardt left, as he looks at the prosecutors during the Young Thug trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Defendant Deamonte Kendrick appears for the Young Thug trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Shannon Stillwell, center back, sits with his attorney, Max Schardt, left, as he looks at the prosecutors during the Young Thug trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Shannon Stillwell, center back, sits with his attorney, Max Schardt, left, as he looks at the prosecutors during the Young Thug trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker speaks with a prosecutor during the Young Thug trial at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



